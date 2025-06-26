SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 4,037 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AZZ by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AZZ by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,160,013.04. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

