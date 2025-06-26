SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 9,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Janus International Group Price Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

