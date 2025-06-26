SG Americas Securities LLC Has $325,000 Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Interface by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 49.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interface news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,059.88. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.11 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

About Interface



Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

