SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 215.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $153,738.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,061.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.