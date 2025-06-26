SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after buying an additional 672,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 6,506.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intapp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intapp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $6,693,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,809,207.50. The trade was a 11.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,716,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,445,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,547,878.35. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,841 shares of company stock worth $10,951,226. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

