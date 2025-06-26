SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $357,000 in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,810,000 after acquiring an additional 535,222 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PHINIA by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,866,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,650 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in PHINIA by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,417,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,261,000 after purchasing an additional 342,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,653,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,874,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,588.78. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,983.32. This trade represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,423 shares of company stock worth $458,069. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHIN shares. CL King started coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PHINIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

