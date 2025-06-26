SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $290,794.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,985.22. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $530,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,350. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,257 shares of company stock worth $1,553,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.7%

ENSG stock opened at $152.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $158.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

