SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Melinda Jo Truex acquired 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $499,453.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,235.77. This represents a 101.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.