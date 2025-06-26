SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,879 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 164.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Evercore ISI cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.6%

WERN opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.10%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

