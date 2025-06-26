SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 151.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.68. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $98.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYNA
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.