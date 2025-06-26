SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 151.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.68. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.03 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

