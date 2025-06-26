SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after purchasing an additional 584,270 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,949,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,306,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 94.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

