SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,627 Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $234,126.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 359,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,737.14. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 34,384 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $308,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,660,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,690.88. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,965,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,881. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.21. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $99.01.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $76.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $107.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.10.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

