SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,267 Shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in WK Kellogg by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 391,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. WK Kellogg Co. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

