SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $63.33 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.63. The company has a market cap of $744.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $260.91 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

