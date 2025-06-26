SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,469 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 539,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 70,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.99 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (up from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

