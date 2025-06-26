SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,321 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $9,662,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.15. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

