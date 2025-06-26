SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,735 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 54,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

EWI stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

