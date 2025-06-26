Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

SHOP stock opened at $113.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

