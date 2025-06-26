Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,827,000 after acquiring an additional 403,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,622,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,958,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22,374.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 126,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,252,000.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $148.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.71. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 1,172 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,360. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

