Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 23,472 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 158,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 4,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $7,999,858.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,944,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,420,141.78. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

