SK Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

