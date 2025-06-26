SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells $2,380,959.36 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 254,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $2,380,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,749,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,378,034.40. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 2.5%

SoundHound AI stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.64.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

