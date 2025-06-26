Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.34 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.39). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.38), with a volume of 391,931 shares trading hands.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £131.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.34.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 1.41 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts expect that Speedy Hire Plc will post 3.6102868 earnings per share for the current year.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also

