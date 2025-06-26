Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sportsman’s Warehouse to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sportsman’s Warehouse and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors 870 4915 5299 112 2.42

Risk & Volatility

Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportsman’s Warehouse’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse -3.01% -7.65% -1.96% Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors -6.37% 2.23% 1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.20 billion -$33.06 million -3.42 Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors $5.94 billion $362.55 million 52.43

Sportsman’s Warehouse’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sportsman’s Warehouse. Sportsman’s Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse peers beat Sportsman’s Warehouse on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

