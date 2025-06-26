Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $435,384.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,276,088.40. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $118,596.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,599.36. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,931. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $164.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $153.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

