Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.29 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.76 ($0.09). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 6.76 ($0.09), with a volume of 705,544 shares.

Star Energy Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.29. The stock has a market cap of £10.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (8.74) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. Star Energy Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Star Energy Group Plc will post 4.9295775 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

