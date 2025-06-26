State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,785 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities upgraded CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,489.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $27,355.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,762 shares in the company, valued at $416,077.40. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.