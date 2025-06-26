State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 800 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
