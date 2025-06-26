State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.9%

ALEX stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

