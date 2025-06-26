State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENR. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Energizer by 29.4% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Energizer Stock Down 1.1%

ENR stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.68. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 184.22%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 4,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

