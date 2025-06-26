State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,976,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,078,000 after purchasing an additional 371,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,864,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,968,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after buying an additional 605,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.95.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,197. This represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

