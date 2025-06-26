State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.12 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.79.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

