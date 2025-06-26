State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 8.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 30.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Stories

