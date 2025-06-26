State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 394.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $29,024,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Enovis by 2,566.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,407,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enovis by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 300,605 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,970,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. Enovis Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

