State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBCF opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

