State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Shares of CCK opened at $103.97 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

