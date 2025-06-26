State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.23 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,547,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0%

ABR stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 36.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 60,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,989,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,399.20. This represents a 3.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,942,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

