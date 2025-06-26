State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $1.13 Million in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 68,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 70,238 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,887.50. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $580,446 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

