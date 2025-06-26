State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 70,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEO opened at $9.70 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cfra Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

