State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 590 Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Incyte by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Incyte by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Incyte by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,313,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 556,218 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 474.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 2.1%

INCY stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

