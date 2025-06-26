State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 65 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $466.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.27.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

