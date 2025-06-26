State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in AptarGroup by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AptarGroup by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AptarGroup by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1%

ATR stock opened at $153.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,433.06. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. This represents a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,680 shares of company stock worth $6,983,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.