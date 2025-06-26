State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LCI Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LCI Industries by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in LCI Industries by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

