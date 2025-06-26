State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,102 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 104.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $723,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 104,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 54,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,155,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 712,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $333,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

