State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,244 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,142.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78,341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5,200.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE TRN opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

