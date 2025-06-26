State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 269 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 397,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17,612.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 61,996 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,816.80. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.06 per share, with a total value of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,603.92. This trade represents a 5.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $218,310. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $115.72 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.53 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

