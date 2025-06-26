State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,266 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

