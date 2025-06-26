State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 609 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 789.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.