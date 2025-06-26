State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 832 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after buying an additional 500,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,135,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNST. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Renasant Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

