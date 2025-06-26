State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 906 Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,416,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,542,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,489,000 after purchasing an additional 427,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 166,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evertec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evertec news, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $251,125.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,135.45. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 18,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $674,469.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,395.07. The trade was a 34.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,976. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evertec Price Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.99. Evertec, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $38.56.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 14.89%. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Evertec Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.